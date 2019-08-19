Modi to arrive in the UAE on August 23 and official engagement to be held in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE does not include a public meeting.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced the agenda of Modi’s meeting and it did not mention about a public meeting here, which several Indian expats were looking forward to.

Modi is expected to arrive in the UAE on August 23 and the official engagement is expected to be held in Abu Dhabi on August 24.

As announced earlier, Modi will hold talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The presentation of the Order of Zayed will be held, followed by a banquet hosted in honour of the Indian premier.

Further, commemorative stamps on Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary will be launched and arrangements for the launch of the RuPay Card will also be put in place.

These details were announced by T.S. Tirumurti Secretary, Economic Relations at MEA at the press conference held in New Delhi which was live telecast on social media.