Colleagues and family members of the deceased are still seeking answers

Dubai: Family and colleagues of an Indian man, who committed suicide on Monday inside a Dubai school where he worked, are still in shock and disbelief.

GEMS Jumeirah College on Monday announced the death of one of its staff members on the campus. Dubai Police later confirmed to Gulf News that he had committed suicide.

On Tuesday, it emerged that colleagues and family members of the deceased, identified as Shibin Godwin from the south Indian state of Kerala by some of his colleagues, were still seeking answers as to why he resorted to the extreme step.

The news of Godwin’s death came as a big shock to the support staff members of GEMS who live in the Al Quoz staff accommodation, some of them said on condition of anonymity.

They said Godwin was a quiet person who did not interact much with people other than his roommates.

“He had brought his wife on visit visa recently. She is staying with his brother’s family. He used to go and stay over there during the weekends,” said one of them.

Another one said Godwin had brought his wife and young son to Dubai a couple of years earlier also. “But, only his wife came over this time. She was looking for a job here.”

They said Godwin was not in a good mood for the past couple of days. “Apparently, he was not eating from the room also. We don’t know what had gone wrong.”

They added that they had no idea why he committed suicide.

When contacted, Godwin’s brother, who works as an administration staff at another GEMS school, said the family also had no clue about what prompted him to end his life. Confirming that Godwin’s wife has been informed about the tragic news, he said he was coordinating with the school authorities for the legal procedures to get clearance for flying home his brother’s mortal remains.

Meanwhile, the school which prevented the students from going to the block where Godwin was found dead and stopped operations on Monday, resumed classes on Tuesday.

A student told Gulf News that a team of psychologists was arranged to provide counselling services to students.