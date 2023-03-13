Sharjah: A 51-year-old Indian man died in an accident while climbing a mountain in Sharjah on Friday morning.
The accident occurred while he was hiking with friends at Fossil Rock in Sharjah’s Maleha. The man, who slipped, hit his head against a rock which caused his death.
The body was moved to Al Dhaid Hospital where he declared dead.
The deceased has been identified as B.I. who went with a group of 12 friends for trekking.
The deceased had two boys aged 14 and 10, one of the man’s friends said
The incident was reported to Sharjah Police who launched an investigation into the incident .