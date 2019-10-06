US visa. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Indian nationals who wish to get their background verification for the purpose of US Global Entry Programme (GEP) can now avail this service in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, provided they hold a valid residential permit/visa to stay in the UAE.

GEP allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in US airports.

A statement from the Consulate General of India yestyerday said a number of Indian nationals used to travel back to India for this background verification.

Now this service has been centralised and the concerned applicants can now avail the service in Dubai in the same manner as they apply for their passports in Global Passport Seva Portal (GPSP) https://embassy.passportindia.gov.in and selecting the region as UAE. They may then register themselves, if not done earlier.

After successful registration, they can login to the website and go to the services menu.