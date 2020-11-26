Ismail T. C, 47, and his eldest daughter Amal, 18, both drowned in the tragedy. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Tragedy struck an Indian family of five when the father and the eldest of three daughters drowned off the Sharjah Corniche beach during the family’s visit to the Keralite expat here.

Sharjah Police who confirmed the incident said the father was trying to rescue his daughter when he too got drowned. Three members of the family who were taken to Kuwaiti Hospital have been discharged, they said.

The incident happened when the family members of Ismail T. C, 47, were on an outing, a relative told Gulf News.

“His wife and three daughters had come over on a visit a week ago. They had gone to the Corniche with his brother’s family. The children got stuck in rough seas and he went to rescue them,” said Ismail’s cousin Samad Kodumayil.

While the younger children could be rescued, he said Ismail swam to rescue his eldest daughter Amal, 18, who was swept away by high waves. “Unfortunately, both of them drowned.”

He said extended family members are trying to console Ismail’s wife and younger daughters who have been devastated after the tragic incident. They are currently trying to repatriate the mortal remains of the deceased father and daughter.

“We received a COVID-19 negative certificate from the hospital. But the post mortem reports did not arrive today. So, I think we can fly them home only by Sunday,” the grieving cousin said.