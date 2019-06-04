Indian businessman Ram Buxani gets long-term residency visa from UAE Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Another Indian businessman from Dubai gets 10-year residency visa. Joining the band-wagon of entrepreneurs receiving long-term residency permits is popular Indian businessman Dr. Ram Buxani. Buxani, chairman of ITL Cosmos Group, in a telephone interview with Gulf News confirmed he had been given the visa along with his wife Veena Buxani.

Buxani is regarded a stalwart, someone who helped shape the city in the late 50s and 60s.

The multi-millionaire who left India in 1959 to come and work in Dubai literally had no money or savings to his credit. He started his career fresh in Dubai and the rest is history as they say.

Thanks to his hard-work and the support he received from the UAE government, the Indian community, Buxani was able to rise up to a successful entrepreneur.

His estimated personal net worth stands at more than Dh300 million or $81 million. The company he owns, ITL, is estimated to be worth $250 million or Dh920 million.

Regarding an international trade finance expert with six decades of experience behind him, Buxani was picked up by Forbes Middle East to be one of top Indian leaders of Middle East for 2014, 2016 and 2017 and was also awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in 2017.

Buxani said he received a call from the office of Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, director-general of GDRFA about bringing his passport for the long-term visa stamp. On Sunday (June 2), the senior official of GDRFA met Buxani at the Al Manara Centre – Dubai Municipality building on Sheikh Zayed Road.

“I am honoured and feel immense gratitude for this. The good news is coming to other investors who have put their faith in the UAE and its government. Dubai is home to me and my family. We have seen the city grow. We are fortunate to receive this long-term residency.”

Buxani recalled how his first job in Dubai was for a salary of Rs.125 per month. “Back in 1959, the Indian rupee was the currency used. The perks included food, accommodation, one hair-cut and two movie tickets in a month, and guess what – a shaving allowance too! The shaving allowance took care of the cost of razor blades, shaving cream and an after-shave lotion.”

That today he is a multi-millionaire and he has achieved all this in the UAE is a special story alright. “That is why getting this visa is that much more special for me,” Buxani told Gulf News.

The visa issuance is part of the announcement His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the gold card is part of a permanent residency scheme for investors, entrepreneurs, specialised professionals, researchers and outstanding students residing in the UAE. Benefits of the gold card also extend to the recipients’ immediate family members such as spouse and children who will also be provided with the permanent residency status.

Other Indian businessmen have been recognised for their efforts. On Monday (June 3), the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship issued its first gold card to business leader M.A. Yousuf Ali. Ali, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group. Brigadier Saeed Salem Al Shamsi, executive director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs handed him the gold card residency. He is the first among 6,800 residents to receive the permanent residency.

Last week Danube Chairman, Rizwan Sajan also received his 10-year-long-term visa. A week before on May 22 two other businessmen Vasu Shroff, chairman – Regal Group of companies and Khushi Khatwani, managing director, Khushi Group of companies and Al Nisr Cinema Film received their long-term visas.