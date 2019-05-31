He is reportedly the fourth businessman to get the long-term residency visa

Rizwan Sajan in his office in Jebel Ali Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Dubai: Indian businessman Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman Danube Group, joins the list of entrepreneurs from the UAE to be issued the long term 10-year residency visa.

On Thursday, the billionaire businessman who has lived in the country for 25 years, received his passport in the office of Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, director-general of GDRFA, with the new residence visa stamped.

Rizwan Sajan received his long-term residency visa stamped on his passport on Thursday Image Credit: Supplied

On May 22, two other Indian businessmen - Vasu Shroff, chairman- Regal Group of Companies and Khushi Khatwani, managing director, Khushi Group of companies & Al Nisr Cinema Film received their long-term visas.

Speaking to Gulf News in a telephone interview, Sajan welcomed the move and thanked the UAE government for recognizing his efforts towards the investments he made in the country.

“I came here with nothing and everything I have achieved has been in the land of UAE. The profits earned from my businesses have all been reinvested in the UAE as I have immense trust and faith in the way this country encourages entrepreneurs like me,” said Sajan.

“The 10-year visa is a reaffirmation of the UAE government’s appreciation of our efforts,” he said.

Sajan said he is eagerly awaiting the “Golden Residency”.

He added the move from the government will greatly encourage new investors to enter the UAE market. “We have all the infrastructure in place for a business to thrive in the UAE and with the necessary support from the government we can expect a spike in the growth of the economy,” said Sajan.