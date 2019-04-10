It will be accepted as travel document till September 30 unless made invalid by ICAO

Dubai: The Indian government has announced the extension of the deadline given to convert the PIO (Person of Indian Origin) Cards to OIC (Overseas Citizen of India) Cards till September 30, 2019.

“It is informed that the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), Government of India, will continue to accept PIO Cards as valid travel documents till September 30, 2019 along with valid foreign passport. This is an extension of the earlier deadline of March 31, 2019 conveyed by BoI,” the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a press release on Tuesday.

The mission clarified that the extension of the timeline is subject to the condition that International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) does not make handwritten PIO cards invalid.