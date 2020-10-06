Elina Nikolaevna, Manager, Illimite Migration Image Credit: Supplied

Illimite Migration is advancing their immigration services to the next level. The Caribbean passport is no longer for luxury nowadays, it is also one of the fastest ways of having second citizenship that will allow anyone to travel with-out a visa around the globe.

“We are thrilled to offer citizenship by Investment, 100 per cent guaranteed to all applicants," Elina Nikolaevna, Manager of Illimite said. Our excellent services to our clients for 5 years now, precise, smooth process, professional and personal management to each of our applicants with very competitive prices, has been the highlight of our success, Nikolaevna said.

Illimite advises applicants for second passport according to the size of family and their needs as listed below:

1. A family of 6 would be good to apply for Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment through NDF option for as low as $150,00, including Government Processing Fees. Other due diligence fees including passport issuance and processing fees are exclusive and the fees are calculated as per each applicant’s age.

2. For a single applicant, Dominica is the best and cheapest option, prices with the donation and other Government fees are only around $110,000.

3. Saint Kitts & Nevis applicants have different options as well, from Citizen-ship by Investment or through Real Estate Investment option starting from $150,000 to $200,000 for single or unlimited number of appli-cants; $175,000 for couples, and each additional dependent is $10,000 only.

Illimite Migration has an exclusive offer in Saint Kitts and Nevis where you can now obtain a Second Passport only at $110,000 and this price will include property purchase finance from the developer, government processing, due diligence fees, passport issuance fees and Illimite Migration processing fees. Although this price is only applicable for a single applicant, you still can add family members by paying only extra government processing and due diligence fees. This option is an excellent opportunity to avoid investing a minimum $200,000 into a property for a period of 7 years.

4. For those specifically looking for a free visa to China or applying for a USA E2 treaty investor Visa, Grenada could be an excellent option. Prices for Grenada Citizenship by Investments starts at $150,000 for a single applicant or $200,000 for a family of four if applying through the Donation Option; or main applicant with irrespective number of dependents can obtain second passports for $220,000 through a property investment.

What is so great about Caribbean passports is, no matter which island you want to apply for, it will give you an opportunity for easy travel to more than 140 visa-free countries including the UK, the entire Shenzhen Zone, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and more. Moreover, a Caribbean passport means zero taxation on worldwide income and low taxes are applicable only if you do business in the Caribbean territories.

Through the years, Illimite strives for only the best and quality service, which continuously gets stronger in dealing with Citizenship by Investment. Elina Nikolaevna is the General Manager of Illimite Migration, and she is the sole person managing applicants personally. The brand has an office situated in the heart of the Marina with its building attached to the Marina Mall and the famous Pier 7, on the 29th floor, overlooking the magnificent view of the Marina in the middle of Damac Properties and the DMCC Metro Station.