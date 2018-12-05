Ibtihaj Mohammad is an American sabre fencer, and a member of the United States fencing team. She is a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, 5-time Senior World medallist and World Champion and is also known for being the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States in the Olympics.. To Ibtihaj, it wasn’t about being the black kid in the room, or being the girl who wears a hijab. As a fencer, no one knew who was under the mask, so there is this element of secrecy and an opportunity to show what she is made of without any assumptions about her skill.