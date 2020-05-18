Princy, Samuel and family Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The husband of an Abu Dhabi teacher who died of coronavirus has denied fake news being circulated on social media that he is also on a ventilator suffering from COVID-19.

Princy Roy Mathew, an English teacher at Abu Dhabi Indian School, passed away on April 29, however reports that her husband is also now critical were found not to be true on Monday.

“I don’t know about this, this is something new I am hearing about myself. So many fake news stories have been doing the rounds on the social media sites for around a week,” Princy’s husband Samuel said. “It’s been a week now I am hearing this about myself, which is a baseless and entirely fake rumour.”

Samuel now said he’s contemplating legal action.

“I would like to state that me and my all children are healthy, safe and sound and are COVID-19 negative. In fact, we all had gone for the second COVID testing and all were tested negative,” he said.

“Already the children are in shock after the demise of their mother last month now such baseless fake news is further tormenting the family, Samuel said.

“I am thinking to initiate a legal action against such perpetrators,” he said.

Princy was a long-serving English teacher of Abu Dhabi Indian School, is survived by husband and three children.