Sharjah: A woman in Ajman couldn’t believe her eyes when a phone she had lost eight months ago was handed over to her by the Sharjah Police.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Rashid Alay, head of the Wasit Comprehensive Police Station in Sharjah, said a police patrol had found the phone around eight months ago itself, with its owner being traced to Ajman. However, when the police tried to contact her, there was no response.
Sharjah Police then joined hands with Ajman Police, represented by the Al Jurf Police Station, and managed to zero in on the owner.
“We are always keen to provide the best service to the public, even go beyond their expectations. It is part of the Interior Ministry’s vision to make UAE the safest country in the world,” Lt.Col. Alay said.
The woman thanked the Sharjah and Ajman Police for their efforts.