Customers who did not get their refund can get in touch with Emirates Loto call centre

The inaugural Mahzooz draw will be held of Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: EWINGS, the managing operator of Emirates Loto (now relaunched as Mahzooz), assured to do their “very best to assist customers” who did not manage to claim or collect their refund after Emirates Loto discontinued operations in July for system upgrades.

In a statement sent to Gulf News, the company said: “Everything EWINGS does revolves around our customers and their happiness. The moment we paused Emirates Loto, we immediately reached out through all of our available communication channels to offer refunds to all our customers.”

“Our goal was to ensure that each and every one of our valued customers was aware of the refund process and was able to successfully get their money back,” underlined EWINGS, adding: “If, despite our best efforts, there are customers who did not manage to claim or collect their refund, they can get in touch with our call centre at 800 5825 and provide the necessary details. We will do our very best to assist them.”

Emirates Loto held its inaugural draw on April 18 but was postponed on July 18, just hours before its live evening draw. Four months later, several Gulf News readers said they still have yet to receive their refund.

Refund to customers

EWINGS noted it started refunding customer on July 19 and continued until September 15, that was extended until September 30. “In between these dates, we sent multiple reminders and notifications via email, social media posts, our website, national press, and SMS notifications. Additionally, we had a dedicated call centre to assist our customers in the refund process,” EWINGS told Gulf News.

How to play Mahzooz 1) Create an account or log in to your existing account

2) Click Play on the top menu and select Play Now

3) Pick 6 numbers in line one (from 1-49). You can play multiple lines at a time and purchase tickets for future draws

4) Add the ticket to your cart

5) Click add to cart if you want to pay using your credit balance or click checkout to pay using your card

6) A confirmation will be sent to you via email or SMS

7) Watch the live draw on Mahzooz website

8) Winners will get a message from Mahzooz and their winnings will be added to their balance

“We are happy to report that most refunds have been completed and that the majority of our participants have received their money back. Customers were refunded directly to their credit cards or given the option to have the refund amounts sent to their bank accounts or for the funds to be collected from Al Fardan Exchange,” the company added.

Mahzooz’s inaugural draw

Meanwhile, the inaugural draw of Mahzooz (which means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic) will take place on Saturday (November 21) at 9pm (UAE time). The entry for the draw is still Dh35.