Abu Dhabi: COVID-19 patients in Abu Dhabi who are asymptomatic may be allowed to end home isolation after ten days — even if they receive a positive test result. These patients should still avoid public places and workplaces, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has reminded.

A number of assessment centres have been designated where patients can present themselves for de-isolation assessment and removal of tracker watches on Day 10, as long as they are asymptomatic, and if there is a delay in conducting the PCR tests by the home-care provider:

— Abu Dhabi city: Al Mafraq Hospital, ADNEC.

— Al Ain: Al Ain Convention Centre in Al Khbaisi.

— Al Dhafra: Al Dhafra Hospitals, Madinat Zayed Centre.

Who is a confirmed COVID-19 case?

A person with a positive PCR test result for COVID-19, irrespective of clinical symptoms, is considered to be a confirmed case. It is important to note that the result should be from an approved medical facility.

Once a person tests positive for COVID-19, the individual should head to a designated medical centre for a second PCR-test and medical evaluation. If this second PCR test is also positive, the individual will be instructed to isolate at home or at an institutional facility or even at a medical facility if symptoms are severe. A tracker watch will also be provided.

For all COVID-19 patients, a follow-up PCR test will typically be conducted on Day 8, and a home-care provider is allowed to isolate the person at home. The day of the first positive PCR test counts as Day 1.

In case this follow-up test yields a negative result, the test must be repeated within 48 hours. If two consecutive PCR tests are negative, and the person is asymptomatic, the individual is allowed to end home isolation.

If the Day 8 test is positive, but the patient has had no symptoms in the last three days of the ten-day isolation, then he or she can head to an assessment centre on Day 10 for de-isolation assessment.

If an individual is allowed to end isolation, but still tests positive for COVID-19, he or she must then avoid public places, and work remotely.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why is a ten-day isolation mandatory after a positive COVID-19 test?

Scientific studies have shown that COVID-19 is most contagious in the first ten days of the infection, and the risk rapidly declines by the end of the first seven to ten days of infection. Therefore, it is important to remain in isolation for ten days to avoid spreading the infection and to ensure the health and safety of others. Scientific studies have also shown that the virus was not found to be active or infectious after ten days of infection, even if the person tested positive in a PCR test. This is why some people may be allowed to end isolation after ten days, even if they test result is positive.

Who is eligible for home isolation?

Confirmed COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms and can fulfil the home isolation criteria.

What are the conditions and requirements for home isolation?

Medical professionals assessing individuals for home isolation eligibility will check for the following:

-availability of a separate room with a private bathroom;

-stable health;

-the availability of means of communication, such as an active phone number;

-patient is adhering to the recommended precautionary measures;

-the availability of a first-aid kit that includes a thermometer.

When does the isolation end for an asymptomatic patient, or a person who experienced only mild symptoms?

If the patient was diagnosed with COVID-19, but experienced no symptoms or showed only mild symptoms, home isolation can end in one of two ways:

-receiving two consecutive negative results within 24 hours;

-ten days of isolation after the first positive result, with improved symptoms, and no fever for at least three days without the use of medication. In this case, the person can continue to test positive, but still be allowed to end isolation.

When does the isolation end for a person with COVID-19 who experienced moderate to severe symptoms?

A patient can be allowed to end isolation in one of two ways:

-receiving two consecutive negative results within 24 hours;

-being clinically stable without any symptoms.

Do I have to get a negative PCR test to end isolation?

A negative PCR test is not required to end isolation. The criteria for ending isolation is completing ten days of isolation after the first positive result, with improved symptoms and no fever for at least three days without the use of medication.

Can I return to normal life after ending isolation with a positive result, or will I be fined?

It is advised to continue working remotely until you receive a negative PCR test result.

Will I be provided with an isolation completion certificate?

The certificate can be obtained from the designated health-care providers, provided the care was provided at home or at one of the COVID-19 assessment centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

What supplies are available to a COVID-19 patient isolating at home?

Abu Dhabi’s health authorities provide a number of supplies and services to patients while they isolate:

-face masks

-hand sanitisers

-antibacterial napkins

-thermometers

-disinfectants to clean the isolation site

-main meals

-laundry services