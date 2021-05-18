Video Credit: Supplied

There is no doubt that the global pandemic has been a worrying time for everyone. However, for parents there has been the added strain of ensuring that their children’s education doesn’t suffer and that their grades aren’t adversely affected.

As schools across the world opt for blended learning, with online and in-person classes, more and more parents are opening up to the idea of a purely online education amid the pandemic.

“Over the past 12 months, educators have embraced online learning and have adapted to the best of their ability, with very little notice and guidance in moving to this way of teaching,” says Mickey Revenaugh, Vice President -Business Development, Pearson Global Online Learning at Pearson Online Academy UK Global. The academy offers qualifications such as Pearson Edexcel International GCSEs, Pearson Edexcel International AS and A-Levels to students aged 14-18 across the world. “However, there are some fundamental differences between the method of online teaching and learning at in-person schools and educational programmes that are specifically designed for a purpose-built online school.”

For one, the structure of learning in an online school is noticeably different. “The flipped classroom approach increases student engagement and encourages critical thinking. Our proven technology enables students to study from home, progressing through interactive self-study materials to develop an understanding of subject content before joining LiveLesson sessions in virtual classrooms with expert teachers and their fellow students across the world.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Because lessons reach so many corners of the globe, this learning method provides an excellent opportunity for students to meet children from different cultures.

There are currently 105,000 young people across the world using Pearson online learning platforms. To be eligible for the programme students need English Language level B2 if English is not their first language and students at A levels require five GCSEs at grade 4 or above including English and Maths.

Image Credit: Supplied

Pearson Online Academy structures learning in a way to provide a complete school programme, where teachers work with students individually and in small groups using best practices. Education is personalised, and students can enjoy an individual learning pathway, working through self-study materials at a pace that suits them. There is also the advantage of an online Success Coach who can assist in keeping students on track.

“As students join the school, they discuss their strengths, skills and previous school performance with their teachers, Success Coaches and parents to help inform and guide the best teaching and personalised online learning approach,” says Revenaugh. “These conversations along with assessments and other data are used to identify and evaluate a student’s strengths, weaknesses, and talents to help select courses and create a learning plan based on the student’s individual needs.”

Image Credit: Supplied

While the education is tailored to the individual’s needs, there is also the opportunity for plenty of student participation in other areas.

“In addition to the academic experience and extracurricular pursuits in sports, the arts, community service and academic enrichment, our students engage in activities that develop their leadership skills, perfect their English communication, build relationships and allow them to serve their global and local communities,” she explains.

The emphasis is on empowering students to achieve academic excellence while supporting them to pursue their passions alongside peers from other countries, thereby creating a global campus in which students broaden their understanding of different cultures and build an international network of friends.

Image Credit: Supplied

As it gets ready to receive an influx of new students for the September term and prepare them for university anywhere in the world, Pearson Online Academy UK Global continues to ensure that its standard of academic excellence is as good as that of a traditional classroom.

When events around the world leave an unprecedented sense of uncertainty, these students can be assured that, at least, their classes won’t change, no matter what is happening around them. And parents planning on relocating in the near future or unsure what the future holds can be certain that their child’s education won’t be disrupted.