Dubai: As schools reopen in the UAE, Dubai Municipality takes proactive measures to safeguard food safety within school canteens and ensure students receive wholesome and secure meals.

On Tuesday, the civic body announced that it had conducted more than 350 on-site inspections of both public and private educational institution canteens throughout Dubai.

These inspections aimed to verify their adherence to the Emirate’s food safety standards and ensure strict compliance with all health and safety precautions.

The move comes in line with the Municipality’s commitment to guarantee the highest food safety levels in educational institutions, thus improving the health, safety, and quality of life for students.

Food safety and hygiene

The periodical inspection campaigns conducted in school canteens aim to ensure observance of food safety standards and store food in ideal conditions.

In addition, the inspectos also ensure that the preparation and preservation of food are done at appropriate temperatures and that vegetables and fruits are thoroughly cleaned before being placed in boxes.

The inspections are also focused on evaluating canteens for their compliance with health requirements, promoting the highest standards of personal and public hygiene across educational institutions.

It granted permits for supplying food, verified the school’s commitment to adhering to the food manual, and selling approved food items to ensure that students get safe and nutritious food.

Furthermore, the campaign seeks to ensure that workers are instructed on the standards and conditions of safety and hygiene to guarantee excellent public health and food safety for students.

More efforts to ensure food safety

In line with its annual initiative “Our schools are healthy and safe”, Dubai Municipality carried out inspections in over 500 educational and commercial institutions across Dubai focusing on the trade of school supplies.