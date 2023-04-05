Serta is proud to announce its exclusive Ramadan offer for all its customers across the UAE. Customers can enjoy up to Dh450 back on Dh1,000 spent. The promotion will run till April 31, 2022, and is available at all Serta showrooms.
With this promotion, customers can get Dh400 back on their Dh1,000 spent on all Serta mattresses and accessories. Additionally, customers can also get Dh450 back on their Dh1,000 spent on Serta Optimus Mattress, Serta Chronicle Mattress, Serta Blue Nile Mattress, and Serta Serenade Mattress. For customers looking for cooler sleeping solutions, they can get Dh450 back on their Dh1,000 spent on Serta Cool Breeze Mattress, Serta Aristocrat Mattress, Serta Stella Hybrid Mattress, and Serta Luxury Plush Mattress, which are exclusively available at Serta Dubai Mall Mattress Store.
For those seeking a more customisable sleeping experience, the Serta Adjustable Bed + Mattress also qualifies for the Dh450 back on Dh1,000 spent promotion.
“We are thrilled to launch this promotion for our customers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. We want to make sure our customers have access to the best possible sleeping solutions that cater to their needs,” says Sudarshan Rai, Marketing Manager, DFMC. “Our Ramadan offer presents an opportunity for customers to invest in their sleep, enhance their comfort, and save at the same time.”
Each mattress produced in Serta’s factory is 100 per cent sanitised, with anti-virus and anti-bacteria treatment by European standards. So, don’t wait any longer and take advantage of this exclusive Ramadan Offer by Serta. Visit any of the Serta showrooms across the UAE - Serta Abu Dhabi Airport Road, Serta Al Seef Village Mall - Abu Dhabi, Serta Sheikh Zayed Road, and Serta Dubai Mall, and invest in your sleep today
For more information email dfmcllc@dfmcllc.ae