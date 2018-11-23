“With emerging evidence that fructan is the culprit inducing symptoms of indigestion and mimicking gluten intolerance and IBS, people are realising that they may not really be intolerant to gluten, but to this fructose polymer,” says Vinolia. A fructan intolerant individual may not necessarily be intolerant to gluten. Since fructans share a broad spectrum of food sources and also appear in different food combinations in processed foods, it will be highly challenging for one to go completely fructan free. But for people who have a sensitive stomach or those clinically confirmed with IBS, they will definitely benefit from fructan-free products over gluten-free ones. So a fructan-free industry can have an edge over the gluten-free industry.”