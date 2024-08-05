Dubai: Kasia Pearce, a 43-year-old Polish expat in the UAE, says she experiences a significant mood shift during summer, akin to the impact of winter back home.

Kasia Pearce According to her, she and her husband also experience dull headaches and occasionally slip into a mild depressive mood during the summer months.

Mark Roberts, a 45-year-old banker from the UK, also admits to having navigated periods of lethargy, mental fog and irritability during the hotter months for the past six years in the UAE. Previously reliant on recreational activities, he now adheres to a structured routine of daily exercise, regular social engagements and activities like early morning outdoor meditation and late evening moon baths. These strategies, he claims, have proven effective in maintaining his mental well-being.

As temperatures soar and summer peaks in the UAE, there are many residents like Pearce and Roberts who find themselves battling more than just the usual seasonal fatigue.

Anamika Vajpeyi, a clinical psychologist and psychiatric social worker based in the UAE, says these are cases of a lesser-known mental health condition called Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Vajpeyi says Summer SAD is more than a fleeting mood swing. “In the DSM-5-TR, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is classified as a type of major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern. Common symptoms include fatigue despite oversleeping, weight gain from overeating, and cravings for carbohydrates. Symptoms can vary in severity and often resemble those of major depression, impacting mood, sleep and daily functioning.”

Anamika Vajpeyi She explains that Summer SAD is distinct from Winter SAD. “Winter SAD begins in fall/winter, with symptoms including low energy, increased sleep, weight gain and social withdrawal. Summer SAD, on the other hand, begins in spring/summer, and symptoms can include insomnia, poor appetite, agitation, and anxiety. In some cases, this can cause increased appetite, weight gain and mood swings.”

The clinical psychologist explains how in the UAE, where summers are intense, there’s a phenomenon of summer-onset SAD, which contrasts with the more common winter-onset pattern seen in northern latitudes.

“People may experience mood shifts, lethargy and decreased motivation during the hot summer months. This can be exacerbated by factors like social changes due to travel or relocation decisions and the extreme environmental conditions (hot outdoor temperatures and cold indoor settings,” she reasons.

She quotes a recent study published in the International Journal of Mental Health Promotion that underscores the physiological underpinnings of Summer SAD. “Conducted by Fatme AlAnouti, associate professor of biochemistry at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi, the research highlighted a notable correlation between summer months and increased depressive symptoms, coinciding with lower levels of Vitamin D in blood serum. Vitamin D deficiency, exacerbated by reduced outdoor exposure due to scorching temperatures, was identified as a significant risk factor for seasonal depression,” she says.

Pervasive effects

According to Salila Kulshreshtha, an educator in the UAE, Summer SAD has pervasive effects on individuals and families.

Salila Kulshreshtha “It feels like inertia, laziness and being home-bound,” she shares. With fewer options for outdoor leisure due to extreme temperatures and social changes as families stay put for work, she emphasises the importance of physical activity and social interaction in maintaining mental resilience.

Vajpeyi shares the reperscussions that SAD can have on the mind and body.

“There’s a disruption in sleep patterns, summer schedule and changes in body temperature adaptation that are maladaptive—resulting in either undersleeping or oversleeping, fluctuations in appetite and weight. Oftentimes, people tend to hibernate, leading to increased cravings for carbohydrate-rich foods and frequent snacking. Consequently, summer residents in the UAE may experience weight gain, reduced energy and overall decreased activity, accompanied by fatigue and difficulty concentrating. At the severe end, this can manifest as feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness and, in extreme cases, increased suicidality,” she explains.

As such, SAD is considered a depressive episode triggered by disruptions in the body’s natural circadian rhythm and neurotransmitter levels.

“For intervention, I recommend staying informed, practising early morning outdoor meditation for increased exposure, indulging in moonlit baths to regulate circadian rhythms, and engaging in indoor gardening for its relaxing microbial benefits. Establishing talk circles, meetup groups, indoor recreation and support groups can combat social isolation. Additionally, consider Vitamin D supplements during summer months, and promote awareness about summer blues. Hydration is crucial, and if any symptoms persist, seeking help from a mental health professional is paramount because mental health matters,” she advises.