Dubai: Pakistani activist Tanzila Khan, who champions rights of people of determination, has shared her happiness at visiting the UAE, especially Dubai, as part of her world tour.
Tanzila, who uses a wheelchair, also stressed that her visit to the UAE serves her vision to raise awareness about issues faced by people of determination, as well as her call to integrate them in all areas of life.
In her interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during her recent participation at the Skift Global Forum East in Dubai, Tanzila said the world is changing rapidly and therefore it is important to keep reminding people that nearly 1 billion people in the world have special needs.
She called on those concerned to provide the necessary services for people of determination, noting that she loves travelling to Dubai, Mumbai, Cairo and other cities around the world.
Tanzila stressed that perseverance is the key to success, and urged communities to take action and change stereotypes about people of determination, as well as consider their different aspects and not just their physical disabilities, noting that while they have a wide variety of capacities, they need to be integrated into the community.
Varied achievements
She added that she has launched a company called ‘Iwish’, which specialises in offering training and finding sustainable solutions, as well as having created the podcast series in Pakistan titled ‘Brain Masala’ and produced a short film on people of determination in her country.
Tanzila is a writer and motivational speaker and the founder of ‘Girlythings PK’, an app that offers advice to women of determination. She is interested in raising awareness about reproductive and educational health and how to access them, especially for people of determination.