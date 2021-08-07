During the first six months of the campaign, 2.3 million people in Dubai were vaccinated

Dubai Health Authority is unabatedly continuing its free vaccination campaign against COVID-19, using Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Hundreds of people receive the vaccine every day, set up at the various centres in Dubai. During the first six months of the campaign, 2.3 million people in Dubai were vaccinated, according to Dubai Media office tweet.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 -15 years old recently. After that, there has been a steady stream of children coming to the vaccination centres.

What’s in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine?

The active ingredient is messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) which triggers the production of the protein found on the spikes of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

The vaccine was designed on computers and synthesised in laboratories. So it’s synthetic, not natural since it’s not extracted from actual viruses or grown in a cell, like classic vaccines. This means it can be manufactured in large numbers very quickly, and can also be tweaked fast enough to keep pace with the virus’ mutations.

The vaccine enables the production of the “spike proteins” that sit on the coronavirus’ crown and is used to gain entry to cells. The mRNA in the vaccine provokes the production of spike protein in the cells of the human body, and the body responds by producing antibodies, and B cells and T cells are activated, according to Ugur Sahin, the chief executive of BioNTech that co-developed the vaccine with Pfizer.

