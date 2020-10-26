Visa application centre - VFS Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: VFS Global, a visa outsourcing specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has launched travel insurance that provides COVID-19 health-related coverage for travellers from the UAE. The cost of the insurance plan is calculated in consideration of the duration of stay, visa applicant’s age and if any additional benefits requested. Basic insurance with COVID-19 cover for a minimum of five days costs Dh95 for applicants aged 65 and below. VFS Global offers a 50 per cent discount for children under 16 years old. Travellers must read the full terms and conditions for the plan, including all the limitations and exclusions.

Available through VFS Global’s online and offline distribution channels, the policy complies with EU requirements and waives the exclusion of epidemic and pandemic diseases in most travel medical insurance plans. Travellers to countries in the Schengen area, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine require travel insurance with a COVID-19 cover ahead of applying for a visa. Exclusively designed by global insurers such as AXA, ALLIANZ and AIG, the policy offered through VFS Global caters to the requirements of client governments whilst covering travellers against COVID-19 related issues whilst abroad. This includes emergency medical care and repatriation costs should travellers contract the virus whilst travelling and need to return home. Additionally, COVID-19 cover is also available for those travelling to other destinations worldwide, including the US and Canada. Although not mandatory for visa applications, travellers may need insurance with a COVID-19 cover as a precaution when travelling overseas.

Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO – South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Americas, VFS Global, said: “Many travellers want to be assured about health insurance cover in case of any unprecedented circumstances arise around COVID-19. With limited options in the marketplace for travellers seeking relevant coverage, our robust policy offering is for those who are planning to head abroad again as travel restrictions begin to lift.”

What is covered?

Emergency Medical Coverage: Designed to help cover the cost of unexpected hospital or doctor visits while on a trip. The policy includes emergency medical coverage which may help in the event he/she contracts COVID-19 while travelling.

Repatriation Assistance: A sick traveller may require an emergency medical evacuation to the nearest appropriate hospital or back home for recuperation. The policy covers the cost of organising the insured’s return to his/her home country of residence or transportation to a hospital.