Reduction ranges between 2 per cent to 77 per cent

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention will reduce the prices of 410 generic drugs with effect from September 15.

The price reduction was announced by Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, through Ministerial Decree No 130 of 2019.

The reduction ranges between 2 per cent to 77 per cent and covers 183 varieties locally manufactured and 227 manufactured regionally and globally.

The list includes a wide range of medications for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, lipid-lowering drugs and angina drugs, which are common chronic diseases in the region.

The health ministry held a meeting on price reduction with 58 local, Gulf and international companies, which was chaired by Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary at the ministry. The meeting aimed to coordinate joint efforts between the ministry and these companies to support patients and provide quality pharmaceutical services at competitive prices. Dr Amiri addressed the concerns of companies in taking neccessary steps in the stipulated time.