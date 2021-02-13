Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday announced the detection 2,631 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 345,605.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 184,981 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed 15 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 1,001.
The ministry announced the full recovery of 3,589 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 326,780 of total recovered patients.