Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis the winners of the ‘Waterfalls Global Award’ for health organisations and individuals.
Sheikh Mohamed was joined by a number of the Award’s jury members and staff in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.
The Waterfalls Global Award is a global initiative launched to enhance the capabilities of medical professionals around the world, honouring those who faced frontline adversity during humanitarian missions.
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the winners of the award, including frontline doctors, nurses, the families of those who sacrificed their lives while fulfilling humanitarian tasks, and the award’s staff.
The winners expressed their happiness at winning the global award, a tribute to the values of giving and a token of appreciation for the sacrifices made.
The Award was launched by the UAE in November 2021 under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed.
It is one of the country’s global contributions to honouring frontliners in appreciation of their vital role, humanitarian services and sacrifices for the sake of protecting communities and their safety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 300 participants from around the world were nominated for the award, with 78 shortlisted and 15 winners.