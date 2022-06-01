Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received a delegation from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), accompanied by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health and Member of the Executive Council.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the delegation’s members exchanged friendly conversations.
The President was briefed about the DoH’s plans and programmes carried out in cooperation with its strategic partners.
He also commended the efforts of health authorities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped enhance the UAE’s response to the pandemic in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, and the country’s flexibility in confronting its repercussions at all health levels.
The delegation’s members expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed and extended their appreciation for the attention given to the emirate’s health sector.
Setting an example
The UAE leads the world in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rate, enabling it to ensure the community’s health and safety.
The DoH aims to promote the emirate’s international stature as a leading healthcare destination and a hub for innovation and health care, as well as a key regional and international platform for international cooperation in the health of the community.
Abu Dhabi also led the world in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, as a model to be followed for protecting the community’s health, safety and sustainability of business.
It also proved the resilience, flexibility and readiness of the country’s health system to address crises and challenges.