Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE is committed to strengthening healthcare systems and preserving the wellbeing and dignity of people in the UAE and around the world.

Tweeting on World Health Day, a global health awareness day celebrated annually on April 7, he said: “On #WorldHealthDay, we renew our commitment to strengthening healthcare systems and preserving the wellbeing and dignity of people in the UAE and around the world.”

“Through fostering local and international partnerships, continued investment in research and innovation, and intensified efforts to eradicate preventable diseases, we aim to contribute to improved health for all,” the UAE President added.

The theme of this year’s observance “My Health, My Right” fits well with the vision of the UAE and its efforts to promote a developed, integrated and accessible and affordable health system for all, which focuses on improving the quality of life of individuals, supports healthy lifestyles, and enjoys the highest levels of readiness for the future and quality in specialised care.

The event is an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the health sector in the UAE, which continues to have a regional and international leadership in terms of medical services and scientific achievements, reaffirming its readiness and ability to face all health challenges in accordance with the best international standards and systems.

The UAE has made remarkable achievements in the global health competitiveness indices. The UAE came first globally in measles immunisation, according to the Prosperity Index 2023, issued by Legatum Institute. The UAE also ranked first globally and in the Arab world in prenatal care coverage, low infant mortality rate, injuries from natural disasters, and the presence of national early detection programmes.

According to the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Index issued by the Bertelsmann Stiftung Foundation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the UAE also ranked first in the world for number of births registered with the civil authorities.

The UAE also ranked first in the world in the extent of health care coverage and the lack of fuel-caused air pollution inside of homes, according to the Prosperity Index 2023.

The country also placed first in the Arab world and second globally in terms of satisfaction with health care, based on a measurement of the population’s satisfaction with the availability of quality health care through a Gallup World Poll.

The UAE also ranked first in the Arab world and second globally in the rate of tuberculosis infection per 100,000 population, according to the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Index.