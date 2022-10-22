Sharjah: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) will host the 5th Annual Combined Gulf Cancer Conference (CGCC) from November 21 to 23 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, under the theme ‘Continuum of Care in Cancer Control & Management’.
The event is under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, in partnership with the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control and Gulf Centre for Cancer Control and Prevention.
Over a period of three days, the conference will bring together 50 international speakers, and 400 delegates including scientists, researchers, cancer prevention advocates, and representatives of leading cancer non-profit organisations in the region, to analyse the current situation and highlight the best practices to move forward in order to improve the standard of care across the continuum of cancer control.
Conference programme
There will be panel sessions, dialogues, and keynote speeches on cancer awareness and prevention. The conference will also turn the spotlight on more current issues like social media and mobile health technology as tools for health promotion and behaviour change.
Another topic is the role and influence of media in driving behavioural shifts; lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic; impact of advanced technology, and innovation on cancer screening.
In the lead up to the conference, organisers have made a Call for Abstracts for poster presentations, which can be submitted before October 25, based on all areas of oncology and cancer-related topics. Only the first 50 abstract submissions will be reviewed, and shortlisted presentations will be showcased on CGCC’s prestigious platform.
Scientific developments
Sawsan Jafar, chairperson of FOCP board of directors, said: “Sharjah places the latest scientific developments and studies related to cancer among its priorities. FOCP is proud to organise the 5th annual edition of CGCC, and we look forward to hosting global leaders, oncologists, researchers, university students, and civil society organisations for discussions as we showcase the UAE’s national experience in early detection and screening while also getting into the specifics of our leading initiatives like our Pink Caravan mobile clinic, which has transcended geographical and socioeconomic barriers to boost early detection and save lives.”