Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by Al Qassimi Hospital’s Cardiac Centre, in cooperation with the Patients Friends Committee in Sharjah, successfully performed 20 free heart surgeries for a number of low-income patients last week. This work was undertaken as part of the “Just for you” initiative which was adopted by Al Qassimi Hospital in a bid to mitigate patients’ suffering.
Dr Arif Al Nooryani, the CEO of Al Qassimi Hospital, said: “MoHAP continues its support for needy and low-income patients, as part of its charitable and community initiatives. It also doesn’t hesitate to take part in such initiatives that establish a culture of giving and support patients with low income.”
He also added: “At a later stage and according to a specific program, more heart operations will be performed for other cases in cooperation with a number of charities, in line with MoHAP’s strategy to enhance health in the UAE and provide comprehensive and distinctive services in a sustainable healthy environment that establishes the culture of giving adopted by the state Emirates since its inception.”
Mitigation of Patient’s suffering
Dr Al Nooryani pointed out that the initiative aimed to alleviate suffering of heart patients and provide them with the best therapeutic and surgical services. He also commended the role of the Patients Friends Committee in this initiative, reflecting the importance of concerted efforts and community initiatives to enhance charitable work and provide the necessary support for patients.
Dr Al Nooryani stated that the surgeries varied from the installation of stents, cardiac catheterisation, branch arteries to severe calcification, using the latest technologies and practices, with the participation of an integrated medical team, comprising five doctors, five technicians, and 10 nursing staff were successfully performed.