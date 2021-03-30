Riayati is featuring updated health data for each patient, including the medical history, medications, and the length of stay in hospitals. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), recently held a webinar to introduce the features and mechanism of work of the “Riayati” platform to health care service providers. The event also witnessed the participation of representatives from hospitals and health centres in the Northern Emirates.

Transforming the UAE health care landscape

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Zarouni, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said: “Riayati platform comprises extensive data on the UAE health care landscape and the quality of the services provided. The platform aims to turn the UAE’s Vision 2021 health care into reality, through the provision of accurate data to health insurance providers, universities, and researchers, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality.”

Dr Al Zarouni affirmed the Ministry’s keenness to offer accurate health data to health care service providers so that they can deliver high-quality and real-time care and treatment and help transform the UAE’s health care landscape into a better reality.

Central database

Mubaraka Ibrahim, Director of Health Information Systems, MoHAP, said Riayati is a patient-centric platform with an aim to provide better services to society and improve the health and well-being of individuals. “Riayati is featuring updated health data for each patient, including the medical history, medications, and the length of stay in hospitals. This helps facilitate the transfer of patients between public and private hospitals and health clinics and allows smooth exchange of medical records and data, thus ensuring the provision of a seamless patient care experience and saving time and expenses, as well as improving the quality of health care across the country,” she added.

What is Riayati? Riayati is a national platform for health information exchange (HIE) in the UAE by connecting public and private hospitals and clinics and more than 2,500 other health care facilities, including clinics, diagnostic centers, dialysis centers, and pharmacies. The platform is linked to other affiliate medical records (including ‘Nabidh’ and ‘Malaffi’) to form a central database for exchanging public health information in real-time. The platform is based on a central and integrated health care system with easy access to patient’s health data in the UAE by linking together the public and private health care facilities to enhance patient safety and improve the efficiency, quality, and performance in the field of population health management.

To ensure the completion of a unified, integrated, and digital national medical record for health care in the UAE, the Riayati platform is linked to the services of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. The Ministry also launched the “Post Office” initiative as part of the National Unified Medical Records “Riayati” to enable a seamless exchange of insurance claims between health care facilities and insurance companies.

Better health outcomes

Dr Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s hospitals administration, shed light on the importance of the clinical objectives of the Riayati platform, adding: “To get the most out of the platform, the patient care experience should be improved by reducing errors and duplication of medical records, enhancing disease surveillance and cost efficiency through automation, among other things.”