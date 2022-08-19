Dubai: The DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has sent the first medicines and medical supplies shipment worth Dh60 million to countries in need to reduce the burden on patients suffering from severe health conditions and chronic diseases around the world.
The shipment comes as part of the ‘FOREVERCARE Initiative’ which was launched by the foundation to be a generous supplier of medications and medical supplies to achieve a world free of diseases by gathering and shipping medicines, medical supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
Ambassador Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the Gulf Cooperation Council and Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, said: “We dispatched today [Friday] the first medical shipment as part of the FOREVERCARE Initiative, in which we are keen to follow the UAE’s approach of giving by bridging the humanitarian work globally in collaboration with our sustainable partner Emirates Red Crescent which has always been a big supporter.”
He added: “The total value of the initiative of 2022 is Dh60 million, through which we hope to deliver all kinds of medical support and aid to those entitled around the world.”
Mohammed Al Zarouni, Fundraising Advisor, ERC, said: “We are pleased to have this cooperation under the FOREVERCARE Initiative, which represents sustainability in the humanitarian field largely when it comes to the medical and healthcare sectors in the UAE and beyond. The aim of this valuable initiative is to support hospitals and medical sectors in the UAE and abroad, in addition to the clinics run by the Emirates Red Crescent at the refugee camps, as well as the hospitals that are unfitted to receive patients.”