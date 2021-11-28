The booster dose will only be given 6 months after the second dose

File image Image Credit: GN Archives

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and above.

The eligible categories include those who are fully vaccinated with the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccine. The booster dose will only be given 6 months after the second dose.

Speaking during the UAE Government Media Briefing on developments in the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the Health Sector, advised everyone especially senior citizens, people of determination and those with chronic diseases to take the booster dose on time without any delay.

Omicron variant

Al Hosani said that the UAE competent authorities are following up on the latest development with regard to the new COVID-19 variant to take necessary actions accordingly.

“Over the past period, new mutant known as “Omicron” has been detected and what we know so far is that the first case with this variant was detected on November 12 and it was announced on November 26, as a variant of concern,” Al Hosani added.

She made it clear that the World Health Organization report which said that there are large genetic mutations that may affect the characteristics of the virus and the speed of its spread more than previous ones, requires further research and investigation.

Al Hosani stressed the importance of adhering to precautionary measures including wearing masks, regularly washing hands, and maintaining a physical distancing. These are key factors that can play a crucial role in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

She emphasized that 100 per cent of the UAE’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 while 90.31 percent are fully vaccinated.