Dubai: Emirates Medical Association (EMA) announced today that the UAE will celebrate the first ‘Emirates Medical Day’ on May 9, 2022, to honour health-care workers and recognise their contributions to society.

Organised by EMA, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and with the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Department of Health (DoH) — Abu Dhabi, Emirates Health Services (EHS), Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, Burjeel Group, and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Medical Day is envisioned as a letter of thanks from the country’s residents to all health-care workers in appreciation of their efforts in promoting community health and quality of life.

A vaccine against COVID-19 being administered to a UAE resident at a SEHA facility in Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Courtesy: SEHA

This initiative to designate a specific day to celebrate health-care workers follows a decision by the Ministerial Development Council in its session held on June 20, 2021, to observe May 9 every year as ‘Emirates Medical Day’, which would be the first such initiative of its kind at the national level.

EMA noted that the launch of Emirates Medical Day recognises the invaluable role of health-care professionals in preserving the health of community members. The association further stated that in this inaugural year, ‘Emirates Medical Day’ will be celebrated under the theme ‘The UAE appreciates you’, stressing that this slogan captures the nation’s gratitude and appreciation for all health-care workers who work tirelessly and with selfless dedication to keep our communities healthy and safe.

A UAE health-care worker at a screening centre. Health-care workers in the UAE played a stellar role in countering the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

‘Care for our caregivers’

Dr Mouza Al Sharhan, president of EMA, said: “The announcement of ‘Emirates Medical Day’ confirms the keenness of our wise leadership to support and care for our caregivers, celebrate their achievements and recognise their contribution to the nation.”

Dr Zuhair Al Fardan, head of Media and International Relations at EMA and general coordinator of the ‘Emirates Medical Day’ initiative, said: “Having the 9th of May designated as ‘Emirates Medical Day’ marks the crowning achievement of the association, and provides an opportunity for residents in the UAE to express their gratitude and appreciation for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and all health-care workers for everything they have done — and continue to do — for our community.”

‘Making a huge leap in health services’

Dr Lubna Al Shaali, director of Health Policies and Legislations Department at MoHAP, said: “The Ministry, along with its stakeholders, has developed national health policies and legislation that support the promotion of community health, with the aim of making a huge leap in health services and infrastructure. As for the priority initiatives, they included providing comprehensive integrated health care in innovative ways, development of health information systems and application of international standards, building quality and health safety systems, supporting health-care providers and consolidating a culture of innovation, in addition to the great efforts exerted during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A consultation in progress with a doctor at a Dubai Health Authority facility. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Medics’ outstanding contribution’

Dr Rashid Al Suwaidi, executive director of Healthcare Workforce Planning at DoH, said: “The Department values the ongoing efforts presented by the EMA, specifically announcing the ‘Emirates Medical Day’, a meaningful initiative that seeks to shed light on our frontline heroes who work tirelessly to ensure health and safety of our community. With the medics’ outstanding contribution, Abu Dhabi was able to deliver a remarkable response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to receive multiple recognitions and high rankings for topping the charts.”

Dr Duha Al Awadi, consultant and director of the Quality and Institutional Development Office at DHA, said: “‘Emirates Medical Day’ recognises the noble contributions of health-care workers and the sacrifices they make to keep our community safe. Dedicating a day to celebrate their accomplishments will serve as a great source of motivation for all healthcare workers to continue to selflessly serve patients and the community at large.”

‘UAE accords top priority to health sector’

Abdullah Al Balushi, medical director of Khor Fakkan Hospital — EHS, said: “The UAE, under the guidance of its forward-thinking leaders, has taken significant initiatives to strengthen the health-care sector, which are consistent with the values and aspirations of EHS and which have had a major impact on the quality of life of the country’s residents. The UAE government accords top priority to the health sector and continues to harness all capabilities and resources to provide integrated health services, promote healthy lifestyles and build a healthier, happier community.”