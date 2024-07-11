Tips to tackle the bones

Doctors advise the following to be done if you swallow a fish or chicken bone:

• If the bone is visible and within reach, you might be able to remove it carefully with clean tweezers. However, this should be done only if the bone can be seen clearly and be reached without causing more harm.

• A forceful cough might also help dislodge the bone. If not, stay calm and drink water and eat soft foods like rice, bananas, or bread to help push the bone down.

• If the pain persists or if you feel like the bone is stuck in your throat or chest and won’t come out, seek medical help immediately.

• If you experience difficulty breathing, this could be a sign that the bone is obstructing your airway. If there is swelling, redness, or an infection, it’s crucial to get medical attention. Moreover, if you cough up blood or have severe pain, it could indicate a serious injury.

• If the bone doesn’t come out on its own, a doctor might need to perform a procedure to remove it. Endoscopy is a common procedure done to locate and remove the bone. Special forceps and other specialised tools are used during the endoscopic procedure. X-ray or CT Scan also can help locate the bone if it is not visible through an endoscopy.