Shield Middle East is a UAE-based company, which specialises in manufacturing and supplying a complete range of sanitisation products and solutions, using the high level disinfecting liquid SHIELDme.
SHIELDme sanitising liquid is manufactured in state-of-the-art factories, which are located in the UAE, the UK, and Australia. It is internationally tested and approved, and distributed globally. Its sanitising solutions cover the needs for all types of buildings, homes, offices, healthcare, educational, commercial, places of worship, hotels, and leisure sectors.
SHIELDme sanitising liquid stimulates the human body mechanism in fighting microbes by using hypochlorous acid (HOCl), which is the same chemical produced by human body when fighting harmful organisms. This is what makes SHIELDme different from the other sanitisers.
“SHIELDme kills 99.99 per cent of viruses and bacteria instantly and it is completely safe on humans of all ages, from newborns and babies to adults, the elderly and even pregnant women,” says Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, CEO, Shield Middle East. “It contains no alcohol or harsh chemicals, and that’s why it is safe on your skin and causes no irritation. It is non-flammable and safe on our environment as well.”
SHIELDme products and solutions include hand sanitisers in various sizes and shapes, hand dispensers, electric foggers, sanitising tunnels, and a range of personal protection products such as face masks and shields.
You can buy SHIELDme on various platforms — either through its Instagram page @shieldmeglobal or online on Amazon and Noon. Limited offers are available on Amazon only from today to July 11.
“Your safety is our priority. Stay safe all the time with SHIELDme,” says Al Khatib.
Advertiser's content