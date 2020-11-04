Registration for Dubai Ride now open for cyclists as young as five years old

This will be the first time that Dubai’s visitors and residents will be allowed to cycle down a section of the 14-lane highway. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Want to go cycling along Sheikh Zayed Road? Then sign up for Dubai Ride, a first of its kind cycling event happening in Dubai on November 20.

As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced on Wednesday that Sheikh Zayed Road will turn into a cycling track for a day.

This will be the first time that Dubai’s visitors and residents will be allowed to cycle down a section of the 14-lane highway. “The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event, held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, will take cyclists of all abilities and experiences on a ride through the city’s main artery,” said a statement from Dubai Media Office (DMO). “Participants can enjoy the thrill of an outdoor bike ride while experiencing a unique perspective of iconic sights across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Canal,” it added.

Fitness journey

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai Ride is aligned with our vision to transform the city into a bicycle-friendly metropolis and our efforts to encourage people to adopt cycling as a sport. Our greatest inspiration is His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has long championed the integration of cycling into people’s lifestyles — be it to enhance our health and well-being, or promote environmentally friendly transport in our communities.”

“With Dubai Ride, we celebrate this visionary objective. I invite you to join me and achieve a new milestone in your fitness journey,” he added.

Two categories

Dubai Ride will have two categories — a 4km family ride and a 14km open ride. The 4km family-friendly, fun ride is open to participants five years and above, across all abilities and fitness levels. The route will take riders around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and offers plenty of photo opportunities.

The 14km route, meanwhile, is for cycling enthusiasts who are 13 years and older. Cyclists will bike through Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Canal and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Safety measures

Speed limits will be set throughout the stretch of the 14-lane highway to ensure public health and safety. Bikers will also be closely monitored by pace cars to ensure strict social distancing guidelines. Participants are also advised to ensure they strictly follow preventive regulations issued by the Dubai government, including social distancing.

In support of education

Dubai Ride has partnered with Dubai Cares to support students whose lives have been affected by challenges posed by the pandemic. While the event remains free-to-enter, participants are invited to support Education Uninterrupted, a nationwide fund-raising campaign that tackles the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the education of children and youth in the UAE.

How to participate?