Dubai: Migraine sufferers in the UAE now have access to the new anti-CGRP migraine treatment option Vyepti that has shown phenomenal results by effectively reducing the monthly migraine days by up to 75 per cent, experts say.

What is migraine?

Often undiagnosed or under treated, a migraine is a debilitating neurological disorder that affects one in four people. It is characterised by a throbbing, radiating headache that can be triggered any time, and is accompanied by flashing lights or even auditory hallucinations in many severe cases. New research indicates that the Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide (CGRP) protein is one of the main triggers for migraines.

Dr Sweta Prakash Adatia, Dr Sweta Prakash Adatia, medical director and neurologist at RAK Hospital, who is spearheading the new treatment, told Gulf News: “We see over 100 patients a month in our OPD [outpatient department] complaining of headaches and out of those around 60 per cent turn out to be migraine patients. Historically, more females than males experience migraine and the ratio is 70:30.”

A migraine episode can last anywhere between four hours to three days and can be truly debilitating involving headaches with throbbing pain, nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound. Some patients can even end up spending 15 to 18 days in a month in dark rooms as migraine episodes can be disabling, affecting a person’s ability to function normally.

How is it caused?

Dr Adatia said: “CGRP is a molecule which is found in the brain and is majorly responsible for triggering the pain. Since the launch of the first anti-CGRP treatment at the hospital in mid-2020, we have been extensively prescribing the treatment option to our patients and they all have witnessed phenomenal change in their quality of life. Two medicines are administered subcutaneously and the latest, Vyepti, is injected intravenously for 30 minutes per sitting, once every three months. We assess the patient and decide what treatment is most suitable for him or her.”

Many migraine patients are reporting a drastic reduction in migraine episodes and reclaiming the quality of their lives.

Daily migraine

Aimee May Schenk, a 30-year-old South African expat moved to the UAE six years ago and had a history of severe migraine for 13 years. Despite consulting several doctors such as chiropractors, acupuncturist and other alternative therapy healers, Schenk told Gulf News that she would suffer the radiating headache every single day of the year. “I would have unbearable pain, vision problems, nausea and vomiting. I had actually given up hope and had accepted suffering as my destiny,” she said. However, the treatment brought about dramatic improvements for Schenk.

Huge improvement

Schenk added: “I started my treatment in October 2021, as one of the doctors at the hospital, seeing the damage my headache was wreaking on my eyes, referred me to Dr Adatia. Ever since I have taken Vyepti [Eptinezmab], the IV injectable anti-CGRP, I have gone from having an attack every day to having it may be once every two weeks.

“After so many years I am able to spend quality time with my family, have also started studying again – something which terrified me so much earlier due to my condition. My words cannot describe the relief and gratitude I feel towards my doctor.”

Migraine vs routine headache

Dr Adatia said: “Every single migraine is a headache but every headache is not a migraine. This throbbing, radiating pain, which can be accompanied by flashing light [auras], some auditory hallucinations, affects 40 per cent people across the globe for a better part of their lives. In most cases, it is misdiagnosed and people keep visiting their GP and taking over the counter pain medication that actually worsens their condition. On the disability scale the condition not only impacts the normal life of the sufferer, stealing away the quality of life, but it also impacts productivity as absenteeism ranks high when the patient has an episode.”

Targeted approach

In the absence of a specific preventive medication for migraine, so far the doctors have been treating and managing the condition with the antidepressants, anti-epilepsy and anti-blood pressure drugs as prophylactic or preventive medications for migraine. However, anti-CGRP medications target the root cause of the problem and greatly benefit the patients by potentially reducing the migraine headache days by 50-75 per cent, the doctor said.

How it works

New age anti-CGRP drugs have become the biggest news in migraine management. The monoclonal antibody in the medication blocks the activation of CGRP responsible for producing the migraine attack. Studies conducted on the drugs have indicated excellent results in each group undergoing the trials, said Dr Adatia. In cases where patients report considerable relief, doctors are able to taper off the medication gradually.

Insurance cover

The treatment is covered under local insurance. The drug is not administered to pregnant women or a woman planning pregnancy. Studies have indicated that it may have mild side effects such as constipation, some nasopharyngeal infection but so far,such cases have not been seen at the hospital, which has over 200 patients under migraine treatment, said Dr Adatia.