Dubai: Rashid Hospital of Dubai has been ranked as the second best hospital in the UAE, after Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year in the 2023 ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list compiled by Newsweek and global data firm Statista.
The report analysed 2,300 hospitals across 28 countries.
The latest ranking is a testament to the high-quality healthcare services in Dubai and the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure that the city offers to deliver world-class medical treatment. It also reflects the leadership’s vision to provide a unique healthcare experience and strengthen Dubai’s profile as one of the world’s leading healthcare destinations.
The report was compiled based on several critical factors, including hospital quality metrics, patient experience and recommendations from reputed medical professionals. The report also evaluated hospitals based on the patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) implementation survey. Scores of the survey were only comparable between hospitals in the same country, as different sources for patient experience and medical KPIs were examined in each country.
Rashid Hospital is recognised as one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s best medical centres for orthopaedic and trauma surgery.
The hospital currently has a capacity of 720 beds and caters to all medical specialties. It also performs around 6,000 bone and fracture surgeries annually.
Rashid Hospital was earlier ranked as one of the largest emergency and trauma hospitals in the region, offering specialised intensive care units, operating rooms, surgical units and clinical support for all patients.