Image Credit: Nadeem Rasheed, DHA

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Kings College Hospital in Dubai, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai and Medcare Hospital to support the implementation of Article Five of the Fifty-Year Charter — A Doctor for Every Citizen.

The Fifty-Year Charter was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The charter is a pledge containing nine articles that aim to develop the quality of life and guarantee a better future for generations to come.

The MoUs aim to enhance partnerships with the private sector to support the authority in implementing Article Five of the Fifty-Year Charter.

Sharing resources

As part of the MoUs, the three hospitals will provide family medicine doctors to work alongside DHA doctors to support the authority in providing consultation services via the control centre.

The hospitals will also support DHA facilities by providing a number of services that will guarantee the happiness and satisfaction of citizens.

DHA will provide the family doctors training on how to provide medical consultation services via telemedicine based on the best international models.

The three MoUs were signed by H.E. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, and H.E. Ahmad H. Al Tayer, Chairman of Kings College Hospital in Dubai, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare (Medcare), and Dr Sheikh Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman of Gulf Medical Projects Company (Zahra Hospital). Following the MoUs, Al Qutami said that DHA is working to strengthen its partnership with health institutions and other authorities to achieve Dubai’s vision and aspirations to become a healthier and happier society.

Welfare and prosperity

“Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and with the release of the Fifty-Year Charter, the government of Dubai spares no effort in ensuring the happiness of its citizens in every aspect of their life,” says Dr Sheikh Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman of Gulf Medical Projects Company.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, Chief Executive Director of Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, said: “We believe that this is a fantastic initiative and we are proud to be part of DHA’s plans to offer telemedicine services to patients by training our doctors to give consultations through telemedicine following best international models. This is in alignment with AZHD’s vision to employ digital strategies to cope with the growing mandate for change by trying to leverage the data that can address affordability, accessibility and quality challenges commonly associated with delivering care in a value-based environment.”

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Healthcare delivery is evolving all over the world and major changes have been introduced to ensure real-time care, reduce waiting periods for patients and ensure access to best quality care with ease.

“Telehealth has been adjudged as one of the most effective tools that can make primary care consultations available at the fingertips of our patients in the UAE.

“This would not have been possible without the forward thinking of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum to improve the quality of life of residents.