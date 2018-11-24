For 30-year-old Polish expat Karol Nowicki, it was the variety of DFC activities that kept him going. “There were some exercise events near my building and I went there every day or every other day to try something new. I think once people see others doing it, they are not that shy to exercise — that’s what DFC did for them. It made exercising accessible. I’ll be going regularly to a gym now,” said Nowicki, who works for a bank in Dubai.