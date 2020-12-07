It will allow patients to track the status of their complaints until the final outcome

Dubai: In order to facilitate quick redressal of patient complaints in the private health-care sector, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) introduced a new e-complaint system at the ongoing 40th Gitex Technology Week here. The E-complaint system is part of the Health Ministry’s strategy to streamline and upgrade the health-care sector with smart solutions and incorporate high-quality systems.

How it will work?

The E-complaint system will allow electronic transfer of medical records, files and related data, including test results, to the Health Ministry while maintaining complete confidentiality. It will enable patients in private health-care facilities to register their medical and administrative complaints seamlessly. Once a complaint is registered through the e-complaint system, a patient will be able to track the status of his or her complaint until the final outcome, which will be entered by a competent committee to which it will be referred to. It will link the new complaints system to the Medical Liability and Practise Control Committees, thereby improving the procedures for resolving complaints, with full access to data and information for more transparency and credibility.

Neutral Committee to look into e-complaints

Once the Health Ministry receives a complaint through the electronic system, a neutral committee called the Medical Liability Committee will be formed to investigate the particular issue and assess the medical procedure followed by the doctor. Based on its investigations, the committee will generate a report that will be submitted to the Medical Licensing Committee to take appropriate action as recommended by the Medial Liability Committee.

Hessa Mubarak, director of Health Empowerment and Compliance Department, explained: “The new system is an important asset to the existing procedures, as it eases the handling of complaints for all stakeholders and helps private medical facilities to achieve compliance. It allows all individuals, whether residents or visitors, to file a complaint against private health facilities, along with all the supporting evidence.”

