Dubai: Ensuring precision in drug and medical supplies to uphold patient safety, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with Smart Dubai, has launched Tarmeez, a paperless management system for Drugs and Medical supplies at the 40th GITEX Technology Week.
The new system will not only reduce time for inventory monitoring and tracking by 80 per cent, saving 4,640 hours per year, but also save 2.3 million sheets of paper owing to it being paperless.
The DHA is the first government entity in the region to implement this international standard.
Launching Tarmeez, Humaid Al Qutami, the Director General of DHA, said that the new system would have a positive impact on enhancing efficiency of drugs and medical material management, which is a crucial aspect of the health-care system.
Ghanim Lootah, director of Asset Management at DHA, said: “The drug and medical supplies material management system helps track orders, monitors supply and usage of stored medication and medical material digitally. It helps us better handle and manage drugs and medical material, track documentation and information, and reduce both operational costs and medication waste.”
Partnership
Lootah added that DHA was currently coordinating with more than 183 international manufacturers and 42 local factories and distributors. The system provided DHA medical staff across hospitals, primary and specialised health centres with an electronic catalogue of all items available. It offers a central dashboard for inventory and supply chain KPI details.
The Tarmeez system has been integrated with Salama -- DHA's existing unified electronic medical record system.