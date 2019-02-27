These hospitals spread across three regions of the emirate — Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra [formerly Western Region] are sufficient to handle emergency cases, as per the studies conducted on emergency cases in the past. However, the officials clarified that other hospitals are not restricted to accept any emergency cases but the eight designated facilities are ideal and fully equipped for such cases. “These facilities have emergency physicians on 24/7-duty with state-of-the-art equipment used for emergency resuscitation, surgery, and 24 hour-access to intensive care facilities,” said Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, director of Emergency & Disaster Management Division at the department.