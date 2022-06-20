The partnership between ICLDC, part of the Mubadala Health network, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, also a Mubadala Health Partner, is a result of a partnership with Moorfields London, a leader in ophthalmology services in the UK.

In a move that brings the two internationally-renowned healthcare brands from the United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS) together to collaborate under one roof, patients will now have access to ophthalmic services delivered by Moorfields physicians at the ICLDC Khaleej Al Arabi branch in Abu Dhabi. This is in line with both entities’ aim to offer patients access to world-class healthcare services closer to home.

Dr Nicholas Richards, executive director at ICLDC, said: “ICLDC was built on the foundation of our long-standing partnership with the NHS, as our leadership recognised from the beginning the importance that international partnerships play in the success of advancing medical expertise within the UAE. Today, we are proud to join hands with another Mubadala Health partner, as it is through sharing synergies, knowledge, and skills around diabetes that we are able to offer a multidisciplinary holistic approach to our patients.”

Range of treatments

Eye disease is one of the most common conditions dealt with by people who suffer from diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy can significantly impact the lives of patients, as it affects blood vessels in the retina, and may lead to vision loss and blindness if it goes untreated. Patients with diabetes are advised to receive regular examinations to maintain their eye health. Through this partnership, they will have access to a vast range of ophthalmology treatments and surgical interventions, including those for retinal or corneal conditions, strabismus, laser and refractive procedures, glaucoma, cataract, genetic eye diseases, oculoplastics, visual electrophysiology, and support for artificial eye needs.

Dr Esmaeil Mohammad Arbabi, medical lead and consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to be part of the Mubadala Health network, as it opens the door to additional partnerships that will enable us to deliver more holistic care to a wider community of patients. We look forward to delivering these patient-centric solutions in collaboration with ICLDC, and helping educate patients with diabetes on how to maintain healthy vision.”