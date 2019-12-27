Dubai: A Dubai-based healthcare group is all set to introduce a new minimally invasive procedure in the UAE which will essentially block prostate tumours, varicose veins and multiple fibroids, thereby preventing blood supply to them and causing them to shrink and die.

The technique called embolisation, currently available at the Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Kottayam in India’s Kerala, is being introduced by the Aster healthcare group in Aster and Medcare hospitals in the UAE.

The technique requires just a nick on the wrist or leg and is conducted under local anaesthesia in day care, enabling the patient to be discharged the same day.

Dr Faizal M. Ikbal, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and spine specialist from MIMS Kottakkal and Dr Tahsin Neduvanchery, senior consultant cardiologist, were in Dubai recently to demonstrate the unique technique to health specialists at Aster and Medcare hospitals.

In the case of prostate tumours, Dr Neduvanchery said: “We make a nick on the wrist and introduce the occluding (blocking) agent to the arteries that feed the fibroids or the tumour. This results in the shrinkage of the tumour within a few days. There is no trauma to the patient.”

The doctor said, “Many men who experience poor bladder control and frequent urination suffer from benign prostrate tumours. Through a small incision in the thigh, the procedure uses the same technique of occluding the arteries supplying blood to the tumour, resulting in their shrinkage.

“Patient has no scars, sutures, or heavy bleeding and is able to walk out of the hospital the same day. We have documented a high percentage of success in shrinkage of benign tumours.”

He said, “We can also address multiple uetrine fibroids in women at the same time though embolisation, unlike previous techniques which could excise one or two fibroids.”

On the success rate, he said, “Nearly 90 per cent of the women who undergo this procedure see a resolution of the fibroids. The patient experiences minimal pain, is discharged the same day and can resume work within three days.”

Dr Ikbal said back pain, owing to poor posture and sedentary lifestyle, is a common ailment which results in disc prolapse or bulging discs. But the condition can be treated through a procedure called Percutaneous Endoscopic Lumbar Disectomy (PELD). “Guided by a camera and keeping the patient under local anaesthesia, we focus on the part of the disc, through the base of the spine which may be bulging. We do not have to remove the entire disc. Patients can be discharged the same day and can resume work after 10 days. In cases of those who have disc damage, a rest period of six weeks is required with some support to the spine.

The doctors said varicose veins are also a common complaint, affecting 40 per cent males and 50 per cent females. These veins can trigger Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), causing clots to travel to the heart and resulting in strokes. “Usually, alternative procedures are adopted. They include open surgery and blocking the vein with a foam-like material. But there was always the risk of side-effects. Our new technique now uses a special glue called cyanoacrylate or vena seal which is injected into the affected vein and help clear up the varicose veins.”