Over 3,500 health and occupational screening tests to be carried out per day

DHA launches new medical fitness and occupational screening centre in Dubai Investment Park. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched a new medical fitness centre and occupational screening centre on Wednesday.

Equipped with state-of-the art technology, the Yalayis Centre at the Dubai Investment Park (DIP) will cater to 650,000 blue collar workers at DIP and carry out over 3,500 health screening tests per day

The facility is the 11th medical fitness centre and reinforces the collaboration and strategic partnerships between DHA and other government entities, private institutions and businessmen.

The centre, will be manned by a skilled medical team and have a disability friendly as well as VIP section for both genders.

The working hours of the centre are from 7am to 8pm and each fitness test will be completed in five minutes, while fitness and occupational health examinations will be completed in 25 minutes for each customer.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the centre, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA stressed upon the importance of medical fitness centres in the emirate. He said that the DHA continuously works on the development of medical fitness centre, with the latest technologies and smart solutions run by staff with specialised medical and technical competencies.

He added that to enhance customer convenience, the centres are located in different geographical areas across the emirate.

Partnership

Al Qutami highlighted DHA’s successful partnership and cooperation with government and private entities as well as businessmen who have contributed to establishing and equipping these medical fitness centres, stressing that the DHA appreciates such fruitful partnerships and continuously works on growing them to better serve the community.