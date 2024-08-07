Dr Jyothish George, Director of Vaccine Services at the Prime Healthcare Group, told Gulf News: “It is recommended to take the flu vaccine every year as the new flu virus strains are added into the vaccines and updated yearly. It protects them from Influenza Virus A and B infections.”

He said Prime is currently offering the vaccine made by three different manufacturers, from which residents can choose.

Dr Jyothish George With schools set to reopen shortly, he said the vaccines are highly recommended for children.

“Children aged six months to 17 years of age require a 0.5ml dose. Children less than nine years of age, who have not previously been vaccinated with a seasonal influenza vaccine, also need a second dose of 0.5ml that should be given after an interval of at least four weeks,” he said, adding that the efficiacy of the vaccine has not yet been established in infants less than six months of age.

Why take the vaccine?

Dr. Grace Fabrizia Graziani, Specialist Family Medicine, Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches, said, “The flu is a formidable adversary, constantly evolving to evade our immune defenses. This is why receiving an annual flu vaccine is crucial. Influenza viruses are notorious for their ability to mutate rapidly. These changes, known as antigenic drift, create new strains of the virus each year. As a result, the immunity developed from previous infections or vaccinations may not protect against the newly circulating strains. The annual flu vaccine is meticulously formulated to target the most likely influenza viruses circulating in the season."

Dr. Grace Fabrizia Graziani She said, "By getting vaccinated, you’re equipping your immune system with the tools it needs to recognise and fight off these viruses. Protecting yourself from the flu isn’t solely about your well-being. It’s a community effort. When vaccination rates are high, the spread of the flu is significantly reduced, safeguarding vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions.”

Dr Grace said, “The 2024-25 flu vaccine has been updated with a new influenza A (H3N2) virus compared to the previous year’s vaccine. This is done to ensure the vaccine provides the best possible protection against the circulating strains globally.”

According to her, “While a flu vaccine not the perfect shield, it significantly reduces risk of getting the flu. Studies have shown that the flu vaccine can lower the risk of flu illness by between 40-60 per cent during seasons when the vaccine closely matches circulating flu viruses.”

Difference between Influenza A & B Influenza A and B are the two main types of influenza that routinely spread in humans and cause seasonal flu epidemics. Influenza A viruses are more harmful as they can cause severe disease. They are foiund in birds and can be transmitted to humans, causing possibly devastating outbreaks. Influenza B infects only humans and mutates more slowly than Influenza A. Both influenza A and influenza B are very contagious. Treatment for both is the same and there is no medication that can kill the virus. So care is focused around relieving symptoms until the body clears the virus naturally. Antiviral medications may only decrease the amount of time that the patient is unwell.

She said several factors influence how well the flu vaccine works. When the vaccine closely matches the viruses causing illness, it’s more effective; Individual factors like age, overall health and immune system strength can also affect how well the vaccine offers protection.

Dr George said the symptoms of flu include fever, headaches, body ache, sore throat, cough and fatigue. Treatment includes administering antiviral drugs, paracetemol and cough syrups, with the patient being advised to take lots of rest and also ensure fluid intake,