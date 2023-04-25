Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Health, the integrated healthcare network of world-class healthcare facilities, has announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle to utilise Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region to run its Oracle Cerner electronic health records (EHR) system.
“We are thrilled to have signed this significant agreement and to have established such an important relationship with Oracle,” said Khalid Al Amadi, Senior Director, Informatics and Integration at Mubadala Health. “This milestone agreement is another step in our digital transformation journey and will allow for exponential improvements in the way care is provided to the community.”
The agreement complements Mubadala Health’s efforts to adopt new innovations, expand the services it provides to patients, create more seamless access to patient records for providers, and grow partnerships in the region. With the speed and scalability of OCI, Mubadala Health will have faster access to patient care data for thousands of clinicians and staff personnel, which can help improve outcomes and patient experience. The transformation will also have the potential to support more than 10,000 concurrent users, double the current amount, as well as permit new care delivery approaches that require real-time coordination and information exchange among multiple providers, patients, and locations in the country. By running Oracle Health’s EHR on OCI, the network will also have the scalability to accommodate additional locations includingMubadala Health Dubai and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre.
Khalid Al Amadi stated, “Mubadala Health aims to lead in a new era of healthcare system interoperability. This is expected to enhance clinical experiences and accelerate cutting-edge innovations thereby helping advance better patient health outcomes.”
Running its Cerner EHR on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Dubai region will help Mubadala Health drive new advancements that can help boost operational and financial efficiency. The improvements will cover computing, storage, networking, database, analytics, and mobile services that canincrease service level protection while decreasing spend on hardware upgrades, storage, servers, and licenses as well as proactive monitoring and management of the system.
“Our collaboration with Mubadala Health is a testament to how we are supporting healthcare systems to become more digitised, connected, and interoperable,” added Travis Dalton, executive vice president at Oracle Health. “With OCI, Mubadala Healthwill be better able to manage its growing patient volumes, help reduce operational costs, and provide clinicians with better access to information to help improve care.”