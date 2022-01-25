Dubai: UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the Digital Health Monitoring Centre, an innovative digital artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform to curb the spread of communicable diseases based on the data of international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With the launch of this digital platform, the UAE has become the first country in Middle East and North Africa to use a unified platform to read global health data. The launch came as part of MoHAP’s participation in Arab Health 2022, the leading regional health-care event, taking place at Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, from January 24-27.

The platform is one of the most important innovative projects based on the latest technology and data centralisation modes to combat potential global health threats in the future. It is designed to serve public health goals and develop data analysis to make effective decisions to reduce the spread of preventable diseases, develop early warning systems and decision-making to address crises and health threats.

Sustainable health system

“The project is in line with the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE to move to an advanced stage on the road to facing future challenges and consolidating the UAE’s position on the future agenda in health care and enhancing the state’s contribution to proactive response to health crises,” said Abdullah Ahmed Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector. “This can be achieved by creating sustainable solutions for the future of healthcare and launching innovative projects and initiatives to consolidate the preventive aspect and combat chronic diseases and integrate artificial intelligence and smart applications in health and preventive services, so as to establish a sustainable health system for the health and happiness of community members,” he said.

Paradigm shift

“The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic showed a pressing need for digital infrastructure to enhance health systems’ response to future challenges. Hence the launch of this project, which falls within MoHAP’s preventive and proactive health strategy,” said Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department, MoHAP.

He added the project represents an important step in the fight against the global pandemic, by supporting health-care professionals with all the tools needed to help improve prevention and management of public health issues.