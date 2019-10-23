Medicilinic Al Noor Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, announced the successful implementation by Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital of InterSystems TrakCare as its unified healthcare information system. The recent go-live at Al Noor hospital represents the seventh successful implementation of TrakCare across the Mediclinic network.

Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital offers a range of primary, secondary and tertiary services.

Providing a seamless patient experience combined with high standards in safety and efficiency has always been at the heart of Mediclinic Al Noor hospital. Over the years, the hospital has earned its reputation for leading the way in groundbreaking procedures and was the first private hospital in Abu Dhabi to offer IVF services and open-heart surgery. Adopting TrakCare at Mediclinic Al Noor hospital is another testament that the hospital is at the forefront of meeting the current and future health needs of patients in the region.

Mediclinic Middle East (MCME), one of the largest private healthcare groups in the UAE, is on schedule to deploy TrakCare across all of its hospitals and clinics in the UAE. TrakCare’s Electronic Medical Record System (EMR) enables the group’s care providers to have a holistic view of each patient’s clinical, administrative, and financial information at any given time. The EMR system supports MCME medical staff in their decision-making, while creating more opportunities to offer patients an enhanced experience and seamless care journey as they spend less time waiting and avoid unnecessary tests.

The advanced interoperability that TrakCare provides, will enable Mediclinic Al Noor hospital to exchange data with Malaffi. Malaffi is a unified health information exchange platform that enables healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals and government authorities across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to access and share patients’ medical information in order to deliver better healthcare quality and enhance patient safety and overall health outcomes.

“At Mediclinic, our mission is to deliver excellent patient care and measurable quality clinical outcomes. We believe in utilising technology to achieve these goals and transform care delivery,” says Donna Lunn, Chief Information Officer at Mediclinic Middle East. “We are delighted with the successful implementation of TrakCare at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital and look forward to future deployments of TrakCare across the remaining Mediclinic hospitals and clinics in the UAE.”

“Our team consistently strives to deliver successful and timely deployments for our valued clients who place their trust in us. We are honoured that Mediclinic chose InterSystems as its partner to create the future of care in the region,” says Ali Abi Raad, InterSystems Country Manager for the Middle East and India. “InterSystems would like to congratulate the Mediclinic Middle East team for their hard work and dedication to digital transformation.”